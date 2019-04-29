Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 12 people were killed and 5 others were injured as a speeding passenger van ran into Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

The emergency services moved the bodies and injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police and law enforcement agencies’ personnel also visited the incident scene for investigation, they said.

According to sources, a speeding passenger van coming from Sargodha to Rawalpindi collided with walls of Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza. As a result, 12 passengers were killed while 5 others injured critically.

A huge fire broke out soon after the accident because of CNG cylinder installed in the vehicle, they said. “The fire in the vehicle was massive that burnt many passengers alive,” a police officer said.

Emergency services including Rescue 1122 moved the victims to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment and post-mortem.

A police officer told The Nation that the incident took place because of negligence of the driver. He said that the speeding passenger vehicle smashed with walls of toll plaza with a big bang causing intense fire in the vehicle. “As many as 12 passengers were killed and 5 injured in the accident,” he said.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Fateh Muhammad, Ashraf, Zulfiqar and Waqas Haider. Noreen, Imran, Rehan Amjad, Afzal Masih, Imran Pervaiz and Saad Amin were rushed to PIMS Burn Unit as they suffered fatal burnt injuries, the doctors said.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police also rushed to the incident site and took part in rescue operation along with Motorway Police.

Meanwhile, 10 members of a family got injured after a terrace of a building collapsed at Ahmedabad, within limits of PS RA Bazaar. Rescue 1122 personnel conducted rescue operation pulling out the people from the debris of the building and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

In yet another incident, four gunmen opened firing on a house located in Officers Colony in Naseerabad and injured 2 persons when the tenants tried to stop them from entering the house.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment, where they were identified as Sidra (19) and Haseeb (24).

According to sources, a gang of 4 men having weapons in their hands arrived outside a house on two bikes and tried to open the gate of the house. Sidra tried to close the gate after seeing the armed men on which they opened firing on the house. In result, Sidra and Haseeb sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The culprits managed to escape after committing the crime.

SHO Naseerabad along with heavy contingent of police visited the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses.

Separately, a young child, Huzaifa, who went missing from his house located in PS Jhand area, was found dead in a deep well.

Police began investigation after recovering his body from the well. According to sources, the boy was killed after being assaulted sexually and his body was thrown into a well by the killers.

However, DPO Attock, in his statement on social media, said, “Waiting for post mortem report. According to initial reports, the deceased child was not sodomized. Even doctors are reluctant to call it murder before the conclusion of final report. We are investigating the matter. Justice will be done.”