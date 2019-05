Share:

At least 12 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van caught fire after ramming into the walls of a toll plaza in Islamabad.

According to a motorway police, the heavy loss of lives was caused due to fire erupted after the vehicle’s fuel tank exploded.

Eight people died on the spot while four others succumbed to their wounds during treatment. The injured and bodies were later shifted to PIMS hospital, DHQ and CMH Rawalpindi.