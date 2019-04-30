Share:

LAHORE-The district administration announced on Monday that 29 national and international companies would provide 10 to 20 percent subsidy on their products at designated stalls at Ramazan bazaars.

It is pertinent to mention here that national and multinational companies will be providing subsidy on the products other than the 19 products the government was already giving subsidy on. Sugar, pulses, flour, rice, fruits and vegetables will be kept at green channel stalls.

MCL District Officer for Food Chaudhry Asghar told The Nation that on May 3 all Ramazan bazaars would be set up in the city where subsidized items would be available for citizens. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed at Nadir Hall on Monday. The meeting was attended by representatives of national and multinational companies, assistant commissioner (Headquarters) and district officer food (MCL).

Saleha Saeed reiterated that the administration will provide maximum relief to citizens through Ramazan bazaars, where they could purchase fruits, vegetable and other items on controlled and subsidized rates without fear of overcharging. She said the district administration would protect and look after subsidized items at night time also.

Expressing her concern over the quality of products, she asked representatives of private companies to bring best quality items on stalls. The companies that will sell their items on discounted rates are Sufi Beverages (15 percent), Lifestyle International (15 percent), Aftab Qarshi (20 percent), Qarshi Industries (10 percent), Gourmet Foods (10 percent), Mazan Beverages (10 percent), Vital Group (8 percent), Shezan International (10 percent), White Industries (20 percent), Uppal Pharma (15 percent), Kisan Oil (10 percent), Versatile Herbal Pharma (15 percent), Hamdard Pakistan (10 percent), Sweba Unani Industry (20 percent), Marhaba Laboratories (15 percent), Habib Oil (5 percent), RC Cola (10 percent), Kashmir Banaspathi (12 percent), Dewan Foods (10 percent), Six-B Foods Industries (20 percent), Mustaq Herbal Pharma (15 percent), Smart Foods (15 percent), Al Hilal Industries (10 percent), Orange Foods (15 percent), Mitchell Foods (10 percent), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (10 percent) and Sufi Frozen Foods (20 percent0.