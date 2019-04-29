Share:

LONDON-Johnny Lloyd has admitted his partner Billie Piper ‘’challenges’’ him to improve his life and learn more about himself. Billie Piper ‘’challenges’’ her man Johnny Lloyd to improve his life and learn more about himself.

The former Tribes rocker has revealed the impact the 36-year-old actress has had on his life since they met - and instantly fell for each other - back in 2016, and he explained how she changed his way of thinking. Speaking to the Mail, he said: ‘’She challenged me. She kept asking me questions like, What’s your five-year plan? Where are you headed musically? And telling me I had to be accountable for everything I did. ‘’I felt my head had been stuck in this way of just thinking next job, next tour and I wanted to keep talking to her. Luckily she felt the same way about me.’’ Last month, Johnny admitted it was love at first sight for the couple, and he described Billie as a daily inspiration. He said: ‘’Yeah. It was a big romance. If you meet somebody like that it blows you over. This was who I wanted to be with. Every day she inspires me.’’ Earlier this year, former ‘Doctor Who’ actress Billie - who already has sons Winston, nine, and Eugene, six, from her marriage to second husband Laurence Fox - gave birth to the couple’s first child Tallulah. Billie - whose first husband was radio DJ Chris Evans - worked throughout her latest pregnancy on her directorial debut ‘Rare Beasts’, in which she portrays career-driven single mother Mandy. The actress was adamant her desire to complete the project was nothing special as many expectant mothers keep working right up to their due dates.