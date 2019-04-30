Share:

LAHORE-A special cleanliness drive will be launched in Lahore and a ban will be imposed on the use of polythene bags.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Lahore waste Management Company presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday.

The CM directed that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of cities and lamented that the presence of solid waste is deplorable despite the money is provided for its disposal. He said that work should be done in an organized manner to improve the cleanliness arrangements. The presence of heaps of garbage on the roads of the provincial capital is a question mark on the performance of concerned departments, he said. I need results and cleanliness should be visible. He made it clear that the officers and officials failing to perform will be held answerable

The CM expressed displeasure over ineffective arrangements of cleanliness in Lahore and other big cities and directed that performance should be improved. HI need results and cleanliness should be visible. He made it clear that the officers and officials failing to perform will be held answerable. He said that an awareness campaign should be run to educate the people about the importance of cleanliness. He directed to expedite work on the waste-to-energy project. The chief minister also directed to constitute a high-level committee under Law Minister to present comprehensive recommendations for imposing a ban on polythene bags. The legislation will also be done in this regard.

Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, secretaries of local government and energy departments, Commissioner Lahore, special secretary (finance) and others attended the meeting.

LABOURERS PACKAGE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce a comprehensive package for the welfare of labourers which would be announced by the CM on Labour Day on May 1st. The ceremony would be held at Warburton, Nankana Sahib where the Chief Minister will distribute allotment letters of flats in the workers along with the distribution of Insaaf Sehat Cards.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday in which the labourers’ package and arrangements of the ceremony were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that time has come to improve the living conditions of the labourers, adding that a special package has been chalked out by the government to give incentives and facilities to the labourers.

The labourer, the chief minister said, is a friend of Almighty Allah and resources will be provided for his happiness. Every measure will be adopted for maintaining good health and other facilities of the labourers, he added. Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and Secretary Labour briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements and salient features of the labourers’ package.

CALL ON: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mr Nadeem Afzal Chan called on the chief minister at his office here on Monday. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including political situation and media related strategy came under discussion. Gulraiz Afzal Chan MPA was also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, the CM said that opposition is afraid of the accountability process and added that no thief will be let off.

The people, he said, are yearning for the accountability of the plunderers. He said attention has been paid to the provision of healthcare and educational facilities and the development schemes relating to the backward areas are being personally monitored by him.

WCLA performance: The CM presided over a meeting in which the performance of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the renovation of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara were reviewed.

On the occasion, the CM disclosed that the scope of WCLA will be expanded to other districts of the province where historical buildings will be restored to their original shape.

The restoration of historical sites will help improve the overall beauty of the cities along with the promotion of tourism.

The provincial capital of Lahore and many other cities have their distinctive importance of historical nature and this can result in promoting tourism. He said that PTI government is working to develop the tourism sector and informed that the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara will be restored to its original shape and construction and repair of road leading to the tomb will also be started soon.

This step is an expression of unity with the people of Balochistan and the WCLA will be provided with every kind of assistance by the government, he added.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari gave a briefing about the restoration of Lahore Fort wall and the royal kitchen along with the refurbishment of the tomb of Mir Chakar Azam Rind.

