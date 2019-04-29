Share:

ISLAMABAD -Capital Development Authority Development Working Party will meet on May 3 to consider various public welfare projects.

The authority has given practical shape to long-awaited project of construction of Orchard Scheme Murree Road and in this regard, PC-I of the road was prepared which will be placed in the 43rd meeting of the CDA-DWP.

Similarly, I.J Principal Road, one of the main arteries of the city, is presently in very dilapidated condition.

The CDA last month decided that repair/maintenance and widening of the road will be carried out to cater the traffic burden. In this connection, PC-II of consultancy services for feasibility study and detailed engineering design of rehabilitation and widening of I.J Principal Road was prepared which will be now placed before the meeting of CDA-DWP for approval.

Traffic jam at Rawal Chowk remained a regular feature since long due to which commuters are facing difficulties to reach their destinations. CDA has decided to resolve this issue once for all, therefore, an interchange at the Rawal Chowk has been proposed in addition to revamping of the Murree Road. In this connection, PC-II of consultancy services for feasibility study and detailed engineering design for construction of interchange at Rawal Chowk and proposal for maintenance (overly) of Murree Road from Faizabad to Serena Chowk has been prepared which will also be placed in the meeting.

Similarly, in order to resolve traffic issues at Intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayaban-e-Suharwardi and Kashmir Highway, construction of grade separation facility at the intersection will be also presented for approval in the meeting. Moreover, approval of miscellaneous infrastructure works in sector G-5 will be also solicited in the 43rd meeting of CDA-DWP.

In addition to these projects, extension of timeline in execution of other pending projects such as E-12, I-15 and Park Enclave will also be discussed in this meeting, so that advertisement for development works can be floated after completion of all formalities.