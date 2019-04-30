Share:

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE - Josh Cobb blasted an unbeaten 146 to power Northamptonshire to a respectable total of 273 for six against Pakistan here on Monday.

Pakistan are playing their second match of the tour after winning their opening match against Kent by 100 runs at Bristol on Saturday. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, playing his first match on the tour, clean bowled opener Richard Levi on his very first ball and later Mohammad Hasnain, who is also playing his first tour match, bowled Ben Curran for 23 as Northamptonshire were 48 for two.

Then came Cobb to rescue, whose aggressive batting changed the scene as he smashed 12 fours and six sixes during his 145-ball innings to set the tourists a target of 274. None of the other batsmen could make any significant score but four of them provided their captain some support.

Cobb added 28 with Curran for the second wicket, 56 with Charlie Thurston for the third, 56 with Tom Sole for the sixth and 84 with Brett Hutton for an unbeaten seventh wicket stand. Pakistan captain tried six bowlers in the innings and interestingly all of them took one wicket each.

Scorecard

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE:

RE Levi b Mohammad Amir 0

BJ Curran b Mohammad Hasnain 23

JJ Cobb not out 146

R Vasconcelos retired hurt 1

CO Thurston c & b Haris Sohail 25

SA Zaib c & b Yasir Shah 1

IG Holland b Junaid Khan 9

TB Sole lbw b Imad Wasim 22

BA Hutton not out 27

EXTRAS: (lb 2, nb 5, w 12) 19

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 50 overs) 273

FOW: 1-0, 2-48, 3-104, 4-111, 5-133, 6-189.

BOWLING: Mohammad Amir 9-1-45-1, Junaid Khan 10-1-79-1, Mohammad Hasnain 7-1-30-1, Imad Wasim 9-0-38-1, Yasir Shah 10-0-61-1, Haris Sohail 5-0-18-1.

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Hasnain.

TOSS: NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

UMPIRES: Mike Burns, Rob White