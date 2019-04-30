Share:

ACCA, CERB release survey

Lahore : ACCA and the Pakistan Business Council’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) released their joint survey ‘Ethical Mindset: From Vision to Practice’ at a high-profile event featuring corporate leaders here in Karachi. The survey gives a holistic view of current dynamics of ethics and governance practices in Pakistan’s corporate sector. The launch event in Karachi featured a thought-provoking panel discussion including contributions from leading figures in the corporate sector and accountancy profession, including Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Limited, Mr. AamirNiazi, CEO – People and Business Advisory – HRSG, Ms. Raeda Latif, Head of Marketing & Business Development, PSX, Mr. Khalid Awan, Chairman, TCS Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, Shabbar Zaidi, Senior Territory Partner, A. F. Ferguson & Co. and Ms. HenaSadiq, Partner, Audit and Assurance, Deloitte. Keynote speakers at the event included Ms. HeddMegchild, Head of Business Integrity Initiative the Department for International Development (DFID) and Mr. Arif Masud Mirza, Regional Head of Policy - MESA, ACCA.

Blogger’s meet-up

Lahore : EcoStar, Pakistan’s premier consumer electronics brand has recently called a blogger’s ‘meet and greet’ to celebrate up-coming Mother’s Day at EcoStar Display Center, Packages Mall, Lahore. Mothers of all the bloggers were present there as “Guests of Honor.” Different fun activities were also arranged for girls and mothers attending the event. For example, an activity of finding the tiny items hidden inside the products displayed at showroom was sponsored by “Aura Craft.” The idea of joining a blogger’s meet-up with mothers is a unique concept bringing a comfortable and friendly atmosphere as no other brand has taken such an initiative so far.

Shoaib Younus, Sr. Manager Marketing Services, of EcoStar said that “we as professionals know and understand how difficult it becomes to make time for our parents especially mothers as they are the ones who work for us 24\7 without looking for any reward. Mother’s Day is the best time to make these incredible women feel special by stressing upon the important role of mothers in our lives that cannot be denied.”