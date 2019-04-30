Share:

KARACHI - The Darul Sehat Hospital (DSH) management on Monday admitted presence of ill-trained nursing staff at the healthcare facility but insisted that thousands of people die annually in the country due to “medical errors,” which could not be termed as murder.

Sections of the hospital are sealed on the directives of the provincial government after the death of an infant Nishwa, who was admitted to the hospital and got paralysed due to administration of a wrong injection. She later breathed her after fight for life for 16 days at another hospital of the metropolis.

Father of the infant Nishwa, Qaiser has demanded not only to close down the health facility but also arrest of its owners and an impartial probe under supervision of an apex court judge. He also staged a sit-in at Gulistan-e-Jauhar to press his demand on Sunday.

A panel of professors and doctors at the Darul Sehat Hospital and teaching facility including Dr Shireen Qasim, Principal Dental College Prof Naveed Rashid Qureshi, Prof Rashid Naseem Khan and Prof Abdul Rasheed held a press conference at the hospital on Monday.

They said that thousands of patients have been treated at the hospital during the past many years and people come to the hospital due to their confidence in its standard of healthcare delivery. While expressing condolence over the unfortunate death of Nishwa, they said that the hospital had cooperated with the family and even executive director of the hospital Shehzad Alam had resigned from his post after the incident.

They said that the hospital has complied with the directives of the Sindh health Commission and had closed down its OPDs and is not taking any new patients. They further admitted that the hospital had not separated the trainee staff while some of the ill-trained staff is also performing its duty. “We are reviewing our employees’ data and had approached an international firm for ensuring quality medical health facilities in the hospital,” they asserted.

They argued that no campaign was launched against anyone when children died in Thar hospitals and a girl Asmat Junejo was killed in a government hospital.

They said that medical errors occur worldwide and could not be termed as a murder. They further said that closing down hospitals over such incidents and leading smear campaign against doctors would further deteriorate the confidence of masses on this noble profession.

“We are not against any probe into the incident but two of our professors were humiliated at the police station despite not being involved even in the treatment process,” they claimed.