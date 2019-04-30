Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said different economic reforms had been introduced to promote investment.

“The current government is creating ease of doing business and will take more steps for this,” he said during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing. They both discussed promotion of trade and investment.

Yao Jing said Chinese private textile company Challenge Apparels Limited had arrived in Pakistan four years ago. He said the textile wanted unusual increase in current investment. “The increase in business will create thousands of employments in the country,” he said.

On April 28, Abdul Razak Dawood had said 11 agreements had been signed with China in the sectors of Information Technology, agriculture, railways and chemicals. He had said an agreement was also made on film and TV between Pakistan and China.

“Many investors are ready to come to Pakistan,” Abdul Razak Dawood had said while talking to media after the Free Trade Agreement with China. He had said an agreement had been signed on Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The PM’s advisor had said around 400 investors had come to attend the Belt and Road Forum. “I was surprised to see so many investors in the forum.”