ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all Large Taxpayer Units (LTUs), Corporate Regional Tax Offices (CRTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) of Federal Board to open their offices today. FBR extends working hours till 08:00 PM on same day to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties/taxes and filing of income tax returns/statements, said a statement issued by FBR here on Monday. FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners-IR to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30th April. The respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of April as per State Bank of Pakistan’s directions.