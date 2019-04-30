Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad to analyse a 16-point agenda.

Following his recent four-day official visit to China, the premier will take the cabinet into confidence, while Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will brief the cabinet on memorandums of understandings (MoUs) signed between Pakistan and China, and the prospects of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Besides, the agenda includes a proposal to bifurcate Petroleum and Power Division as separate ministries. In this regard, the National Assembly had already approved a resolution to divide the ministries.

It is expected that an approval will be granted to exempt the special duty on machinery imported for offshore drilling.

The agenda also includes appointment of judges in different courts. The cabinet is also likely to approve induction of Inquiry Act 2017 into Schedule-2 of Rules of Procedure.

Moreover, an approval will be given to appoint judges in banking and special courts.

The cabinet will also endorse decisions of cabinet committee on energy.

PM Khan will be briefed on the progress achieved under “Kamyab Jawan” programme that falls under the Prime Minister‘s Youth Programme.

Importantly, the cabinet will approve a plan to counter and tackle affects of drought and famine in the country.

The cabinet is also expected to approve appointment of director general of Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).

The meeting is also scheduled to approve the appointment of the director general of the Pakistan Broadcasting Association.

Furthermore, the cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss the changes for improving the current education system in the country, and formulating effective policies in this regard.