ISLAMABAD : According to Karachi Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 on Monday and was traded at Rs 68,900 as compared to the last closing of Rs 69,100. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 59,071 against Rs 59,242. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 890 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 763. According to the Rawalpindi- Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and was traded at Rs 68,000 per tola and that of 10 grams gold decreased by Rs 170 and was traded at Rs 58,300. In international market the price of gold witnessed decrease of $06 per ounce and traded at US $1281 as compared to the last closing at US $1287.