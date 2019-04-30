Share:

Petroleum Minister Omar Ayub says the government will fully facilitate foreign investors in the country.

Talking to a delegation of ExxonMobil in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said many employment opportunities will be generated after exploration of energy resources in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant for Petroleum Nadeem Babar said there are bright chances of energy resources from Kekra-I in the sea.

He said the government will fully cooperate for independent and secured investment in the country.