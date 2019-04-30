Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to generate ample electricity at affordable rates, the government is considering converting official buildings on solar power, National assembly was told Monday.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul in her written reply said a proposal is being submitted by Prime Minister’s Solarisation Programme, in which power division has informed that solarisation and internal conservation of electricity of public sector buildings can bring multiple advantages clean and affordable energy at sustainable level, savings in electricity bills.

She said development of local market and skilled manpower transfer of technology would open up avenues for new investment. Solarisation of public buildings can meet certain share from electricity load, and has the potential to bring huge savings and new investment in the country.

Gul said initially the programme may be launched from public buildings, and the federal ministries have been advised to finalise proposals for solarisation of their respective government buildings within a period of three months.

In the next phase government hospitals, schools and canals can be converted on solar power, in a phased manner. Federal Government Ministries, Departments, Autonomous Bodies, Corporations etc. may be directed to develop their proposals to implement the conversion process in the next three years. Minister said as per proposal funds may be awarded from the regular budget every year, from the savings or un-utilized surrenders. Alternate Energy Development Board (Power Division) would provide technical assistance for solarisation, net metering and similar innovative technical solutions to support the programme. Gul said so far the Ministry of Climate Change has converted one of its attached departments, namely Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP) on solar energy with the grant assistance from UNDP. It produces 8KW electricity. Answering another question Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad has not established any new Government Schools in the new residential sectors and colonies of ICT during last five years from 2013 to 2018.