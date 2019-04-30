Share:

LAHORE-Allied health professionals have great importance and central role in the medical treatment of patients while they also help in the management and discipline of the hospitals.

This was disclosed by the Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab while addressing the ceremony held here to commemorate the completion of 5 years of Allied Health Sciences School of Lahore General Hospital on Monday.

School Principal Dr. Syed Islam Zafar presented the annual report and highlighted the salient features of the School. Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin appreciated the role of this institution and said that it always played pivotal role in upgrading the standard of the hospital and provided talented staff as well.

Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab said that Lahore General Hospital is the only institution who has 4 attached institutions like Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College, Allied Health Sciences School and Nursing College while in case of any emergency, terrorism or big accident hundreds of injured especially head injuries patients are brought in this hospital where these health professionals facilitate them with the best possible medical services.

Prof Tayyab called upon these health staff members to enhance their capabilities to work with more zeal and fervour and brighten the name of their educational institution. He also mentioned the initiatives taken by the present government and said that it is our duty to come forward and work for the betterment of the common man especially in the health field.

On this occasion, other participants also spoke regarding the annual performance of the Allied Health Sciences and appreciated their performance in the last 5 years while at the end of the ceremony certificates were also distributed among those whose performance was extra ordinary.