KARACHI - The provincial and the local government on Monday devised a plan including setting up heatstroke centres and putting health authorities on alert after the MET office predicted a heatwave in the city from May 1 to 3.

It is to be recalled that the city had witnessed worst heatwave in 2015 that claimed lives of around 2,000 people. The authorities have taken special care after the deaths in 2015 and were able to minimize effects in the years after that. The Sindh Government on Monday established 115 heatstroke centres in different parts of Karachi division while the district administrations and the health department also prepared a “Heat Wave Emergency Contingency Plan -2019”.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed that the chief minister has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to take precautionary measure and setup heatwave centres at all healthcare facilities besides cold water facility at district and tehsil level for immediate medical assistance to affected person.

“Provincial rehabilitation and health department have also been issued directives to prepare plan to cope with the challenge,” he said.

Talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly media corner, the adviser said that commissioner Karachi has been supervising relief measures in Karachi and 112 heatwave centres in different healthcare facilities and 185 cold water points has been setup in different locations of metropolis while 24 ambulances will remain stand by.

He further informed that 18 mobile teams has also been formed for providing immediate medical aid to heat wave affectees while 24 ambulances will remain in standby for emergency situation at different locations.

Giving the district wise break up, Barrister Murtaza Wahab told that in district central 24 medical support centers, 65 chill water facilities has been setup. In district Korangi 15 heat wave centers, 24 water facilities while 6 ambulances will remain in standby for shifting of heat wave affected persons. In district Malir 15 centers, 15 water points, 28 centers and 28 water points in district west while 34 heat wave centers and 21 chill water points have been setup in district south and in district east 9 centers and 19 water points have been setup.

The provincial authorities also issued key numbers to be contacted in case of any emergency. Commissioner Karachi, Division 021-99203443 & 1299, Water & Sewerage Board, Karachi. 021-99248366, Edhi Ambulance 115 Chippa Ambulance. 021-111-111-134 Aman Ambulance 1021. Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Waseeem Akhter has also declared emergency in 13 hospitals under the Karachi Metropolitan jurisdiction and cancelled the holidays of the staff.

He directed the concerned officials to establish special wards for tackling the heat wave patients and ensure supply of all needed equipments and ambulances to deal with it.

The education department had also announced holidays in the schools across the province from May 1 for two months. The long-hour loadshedding in the city was also blamed for the higher death toll during the 2015 heat wave and still the electric supply company is carrying out hours load shedding in the city that could multiply the effects of heat wave this year. K-electric spokeswoman was also reached out to comment on their plans for the expected heat wave, however, they could not be reached despite repeated attempts.