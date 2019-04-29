Share:

ISLAMABAD-A two-day International multilingual conference on ‘Post-conflict literature, trauma and global peace’ organised by faculty of languages started here at National University of Modern Languages on Monday.

Renowned scholar and author Prof Fateh Malik was chief guest of the inaugural session while Rector NUML Major Gen (R) Zia ud Din Najam, Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim, renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, guests and scholars from USA, Russia, China, Poland, Palestine and Turkey, faculty members and large number of students were also present on the occasion, a statement said. Around 90 research articles will be presented in the moot by local and international scholars. Prof Malik in his address said that not every war led to trauma. War of September 6, 1965 was still a pride for him and many literary figures and poets wrote much to pay rich tribute to the martyrs, armed forces and people of Pakistan who defeated the enemy. Sometimes war is inevitable for peace and some wars bring pain and trauma also but the intellectuals and literary figures like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi wrote master pieces on 1965 war to pay tribute to the brave people of Pakistan. At the end, the chief guest expressed the hope that after this conference they would be able to produce a book for coming generations as mostly conferences ended up without solid write-ups. Rector NUML Major Gen (R) Zia Ud Din Najam in his remarks hoped that this conference would pave a way for the diverse inputs from across the globe as participants represent different parts of the world.

He lauded the role of faculty of languages in organizing the conference.

Earlier, Dr Safeer Awan, Dean Faculty of Languages, briefed the participant about the conference and its aims and objectives in details.