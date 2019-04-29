Share:

ISLAMABAD-The newly-appointed Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah during his first visit to the Police Lines directed Islamabad Capital Territory Police for quick and ‘free’ registration of crime reports.

The Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with DIG Security Division, DIG HQs and SSP HQs received Shah on reaching the Police Lines. After receiving the guard of honour, the minister laid a wreath of flowers at the Martyrs Mausoleum.

The minister also visited School of Investigation there and inaugurated state of the art ‘Firing Simulator’ set up at cost of Rs20 million. He was also briefed about e-learning facility established in the School of Information Technology of Islamabad Police.

Afterwards, the minister planted a sapling at Police Lines HQs as a part of the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign. During his brief media talk, he focused vulnerability of police in the backdrop of security and terrorist related issues.

The IGP and DIG HQs gave a detailed presentation to the minister on ICT Police performance during the last 6 months. Senior officers of ICT Police attended the session.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, Shah ‘appreciated the performance of ICT Police in bringing down heinous crime by 35 percent in the ICT in their effort in ongoing drive against drugs and land mafias.”

He was also briefed about initiatives of the ICT Police in digitization of investigation and setting up of the latest police complaints system at Central Police Office, SSP (operations) office and SSP Traffic offices.

The minister also acknowledged the fact that no scandal, or major mishap or mishandling by ICT Police was observed during the last 6 months.

After the briefing, he addressed police officials and emphasized the free registration of crime and respect of common man. He also highlighted the importance of police and their access to the public. He said that the senior command should take care of ICT Police personnel and look after them like a family that would encourage them.

Shah also directed Islamabad Traffic Police to start traffic awareness campaign about traffic regulations and ensure enforcement on express highway.

This was the first ever visit of Shah to any attached department of interior ministry since he took charge as minister for interior. The IGP assured him that his team would come up to his expectations for the confidence reposed on his shoulders.