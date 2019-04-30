Share:

JERUSALEM : Israeli forces rounded up 18 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Monday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said 11 people were arrested in Israeli raids in the cities of Nablus and Jenin.

Five more Palestinians were detained in Ramallah and Bethlehem, the NGO said.

Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinians in raids in East Jerusalem, including Naser Qous, the local head of the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the statement said.

The Israeli military has yet to issue an official statement on the arrests.