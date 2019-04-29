Share:

CALIFORNIA-Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram over the weeked to reveal that she is eating a plant-based vegan diet ‘’when she’s at home’’. Kim Kardashian West is eating vegan ‘’when she’s at home’’.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse of her ‘’plant-based’’ diet, which included a fruity smoothie bowl and a plate of sweet potato and avocado. Posting the snaps on her Instagram Story, Kim simply wrote: ‘’I am eating all plant-based when I am home.’’

Kim is the latest to join a number of A-Listers who are opting for plant-based alternatives, including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Thandie Newton and Beyonce, who famously went vegan to lose her baby weight for her iconic 2018 Coachella headlining performance. Although Kim has not spoken publicly about veganism or any intentions to move towards a cruelty-free lifestyle, last year she did reveal that she had finally decided to opt for faux replicates. Taking to her Snapchat account, the brunette beauty uploaded a video of her dressed as her ‘’style icon’’ Cher as part of her high school reunion and said.