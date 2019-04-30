Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has given its nod for construction of a 45-storey building at Finance and Trade Centre in Johar Town. The 500-feet tall building will be built on 44 kanals. An international chain will build a 45-floor hotel, including three basements. LDA Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi and Additional Director General for Housing Zarif Iqbal Satti on Monday handed over the approved plan to representatives of Orient Group, the constructor and financier of the project. The Environment Protection Agency and Traffic Engineering and Transportation Planning Agency have already given the No-Objection Certificate for construction of this building. The LDA has informed the district administration as well as Rescue 1122 for making special arrangements for the area for coping with emergency situation like fire incidents and other such situations. LDA DG Amna Imran Khan asked private housing societies in Lahore to allocate land for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to provide low-cost housing for citizens as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative. “Apartments will be built in skyscrapers on mortgage financing as per Naya Pakistan Housing Programme,” she said. It has been decided to arrange a seminar to seek proposals from private housing schemes next month.