LONDON-Lily Collins worked with a ‘’dialect coach’’ to prepare for her role in ‘Tolkien’ because she wanted to get her British accent in the film absolutely spot on. Lily Collins worked with a ‘’dialect coach’’ to prepare for her role in ‘Tolkien’.

The 30-year-old actress - who lives in Los Angeles - plays Edith Bratt in the much-anticipated biographical drama about English writer-and-academic J. R. R. Tolkien, famous for penning ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

Lily - whose father is English musician Phil Collins, whilst her mother is his ex-wife, American Jill Tavelman - had to work on losing her Californian accent for her upcoming role because she wanted her voice to be ‘’absolutely spot-on’’ and felt an ‘’extra level of pressure’’ to get the voice of Tolkien’s lover and later wife correct. In an interview with The Observer newspaper, Lily - who was born in England - said: ‘’She [my character] was very creative and very passionate and driven, and he was intellectually stimulated by her. At that time women of her status and in her position weren’t really afforded the opportunity to seek higher. But she encouraged him to continue on his path. It’s very selfless, and, at times, heartbreaking.