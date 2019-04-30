Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said that veteran middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will return home for 10 days from the ongoing tour of England due to personal reasons.

“Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time,” the PCB said in a statement and added: “The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy.”