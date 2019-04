Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men gunned down a man in Ghaffar Goth near Tamboo area of Nasirabad district on Monday. According to police sources, the victim namely Dhani Bakhsh was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot. The body of deceased was shifted to nearby hospital where the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.