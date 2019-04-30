Share:

LAHORE : Meezan Bank routed Unifoam by 5 wickets to clinch the CPL Championship 2019 trophy here at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy.

Put into bat first, Unifoam gathered 159 runs with M Waheed scoring 48, Omer Tehzib 30 and Abbas Ali 19. For Meezan Bank , Rizwan Shafi bagged 2-28 while Hassan Shahid, Zeeshan Ahmad and Yasin Cheema got one wicket each.

Meezan Bank replied strongly and chased the target in 17 overs losing 5 wickets. Yasin Cheema top-scored with 58 while Yousaf Iftikhar struck 47 and Wakeel Rizwan 27. For Unifoam, Amir Ashiq captured 3-33 and Sajid Hussain 2-24. Yasin Cheema was man of the match.