ISLAMABAD - The daily wages teaching and non-teaching staff of government model colleges of the city on Monday announced to start protest campaign against non-regularization of their services and unpaid salaries.

The Young Teachers Association again gave a call to all teaching and non-teaching staff to start a protest against the government for not taking measures to resolve their ‘long-standing’ issues.

Around 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staffers of the government model colleges are in legal battle with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for regularization and provision of service structure.

The YTA has announced staging a protest outside National Press Club from today, claiming that FDE had manoeuvred the summary prepared for the regularization of the teaching and non teaching staffers.

It demanded that the educational institutions are already facing shortage of teachers but government is not serious in regularizing the staff serving on daily wages basis for more than a decade.

The YTA also said that teaching staffers on daily wages were only hired for Rs15,000per month which is also not regular, and is pending for last two months with the government.

The YTA spokesperson Rabia Waheed said that FDE while preparing the regularization summary for daily wages under the reflection of the order of Islamabad High Court has shown its malafide intent.

She claimed that the summary was soon to be tabled before the cabinet and FDE has not interpreted the court order in letter and spirit.

She said that FDE has completely ignored the paragraph favouring the daily wages staff and is going to present the summary in the federal cabinet.

She also said that the salaries pending from August were released in the month of April, while dues of March and April will be given in the month of May.

She also said that government is facing financial pressure and FDE does not have proper budget for the daily wages staff.