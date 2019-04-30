Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) President Anees Qaimkhani on Monday announced holding a public gathering in the city after Eidul Fitr, claiming that key political figures will announce joining his party in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference here at PSP headquarters - Pakistan House - along with party office-bearers on Monday, Qaimkhani said that those thinking the PSP is eliminated from political landscape after July 25 elections could witness a large number of people welcoming the party leaders during their visit to interior Sindh and Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that PSP was not able to win any seat in July 25 polls and even its top leader Mustafa Kamal was only able to bag around 15000 votes from a National Assembly constituency in Karachi.

While commenting on failed political power shows in the city by two major stakeholders of the city - the PTI and it ally MQM-P - the PSP president said that Karachiites have rejected the “change and ethnic politics.” “People are fed up with listening to leaders claiming they are powerless,” he claimed, adding that when it comes to lifting garbage and facilitating the masses, they are powerless but the power returns when people are deprived of earning by demolishing their business in the name of encroachment.

While criticizing the MQM-P for raising slogan of separate province, Qaimkhani said that whenever, the polls are near, they reiterate their demand for a province. “I want to tell the Sindhis not bother to their demand as it is only meant for acquiring votes,” he asserted, adding that the Mohajir community living in interior Sindh comes under fire after their province demand and the so-called leadership enjoy cosy sleep at their homes.

He said that the MQM-P has miserably failed to serve the masses and has only given demolished structures to the city during their mayorship and ministries at federal level.

PDP ACQUIRING MEGACITY STATUS FOR KARACHI, LAHORE ITS MISSION

Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has said that getting constitutional megacity status for Karachi and Lahore is our dream, as well as, mission.

In a statement here Monday, he said the MQM-P, PPP and PTI have only disappointed the voters of Karachi, as they have failed to take any practical step so far to resolve issues of the megacity. He said the confidence of citizens of Karachi in these three parties has already been shattered due to their lies, betrayals and deceits.

Altaf Shakoor said that megacity Karachi has been gradually deteriorating due to lack of government patronage for many decades. He said the PPP and MQM are busy doing politics of divide and rule. He said the recent rally of MQM-P in Karachi even did not mention the word of megacity rights for Karachi, which is very sad. He said on the other hand a sheer mismanagement in the rally of PTI in Karachi showed that it is also not different from other elite-centred political parties.

Altaf Shakoor said that the PDP is a rising political power and would soon defeat Waderas of villages and looters of the cities with the help of peoples’ power. He said Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and it is the mother of whole Pakistan in terms of revenue generation and job creation.

He said it is the Karachi that runs the economy of Pakistan. He said to make it economically, politically and socially strong would serve the interests of the nation and country. He said all stakeholders should take steps to develop Karachi on war footing basis because uplift of Karachi is development of Pakistan.

Altaf Shakoor said the nexus of PPP and MQM played a key role in harming Karachi, because they neglected the megacity to achieve their vested interests. He said presently the ruling PTI is also doing the same.

The PDP chairman said the demand of Pasban to give megacity constitutional status to Karachi and Lahore has already become a popular political demand in the country. He said the megacity status for Karachi would get rid the Karachiites of loadshedding, water shortage, dearth of public transport and joblessness.

He said every town of megacity Karachi would get its own power generation system when the megacity status is given to Karachi and its citizens would also elect their own police chief. The citizens would be doled out justice by revamping justice and court system in the megacity. The crime rate would fall and citizens would get free medical treatment in government hospitals. Altaf Shakoor said in the megacity system of governance the standard of education would raise.

Corruption would end and jobs would be given only on merit. He said immense opportunities would be there for business and industry. Public transport would be modernized and commuters would get services of KCR and air-conditioned metro buses.

Overflowing gutters and broken streets would not be in the megacity system. He said Pasban would ensure that Karachi and Lahore get the megacity constitutional status and all their civic problems would be easily resolved with the help of megacity governance.