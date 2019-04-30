Share:

The police arrested nine while gambling on cockfight with thousand of rupees stake money here on Tuesday while more than a dozen others managed to escape.

The police on a tip-off conducted raid in 43-Northern Sargodha where two groups were gambling on cockfight. The police arrested nine gamblers with stake money of Rs29,000 while more than a dozen others managed to escape.

The police confiscated the recovered stake money. A case was registered against the detainees and raids were being conducted others.