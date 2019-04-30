Share:

LAHORE - Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust’s monthly magazine carrying special edition on Tipu Sultan has published and available at NPT Secretariat at The Mall. The 96-page magazine titled ‘Nazaria-i-Pakistan’ has been published in connection with 220th death anniversary of Tipu Sultan. The price of magazine is Rs 50. Tipu Sultan was the sultan of Mysore who remained a symbol of resistance against British Imperialism and East India Company till his last breath. The NPT announced holding a special ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan on May 4 at NPT Secretariat, The Mall.