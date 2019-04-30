Share:

LAHORE-As against all expectations that Opposition will lodge a strong protest inside the House on Monday to agitate the issue of its suspended MPAs, but it was the other way round.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari had suspended the membership of three PML-N legislators on Friday last after they crossed all limits of decency while protesting over the new local government bill.

Following the Question Hour, a PML-N stalwart Mohammad Ahmad Khan stood on a point of order and offered unconditional apology to the Chair for bad conduct of some party legislators during the last Assembly sitting.

“Perhaps, we should not have done it. I tender unconditional apology on behalf the PML-N members who showed disrespect to the Chair”, he said.

Khan informed the Speaker that he also went to the Deputy Speaker to apologiSe on behalf his colleagues. “And it was decided in that meeting that I will offer unconditional apology to the Chair in the House as well”.

Nonetheless, Ahmad Khan requested the Speaker to constitute a House Committee to look into the matter. Though he did not say it directly, but his suggestion had the implied meanings that the proposed committee should recommend withdrawal of Deputy Speaker’s decision in view of the unconditional apology from the Opposition’s side.

“This chapter stands closed now”, ruled the Chair. Ahmad Khan tried to press his point, but Ch Parvez Elahi remained unmoved. “I have myself seen what happened in the House that day”, he averred.

Opposition did not like an outright rejection of their colleague’s plea by the Speaker. “Mr Speaker, the second part of what Ahmad Khan has said is that Chair should also give due respect to the members. It is not a one-sided affair”, PML-N’s Sami Ullah Khan recorded his protest. He also questioned impartiality of the Chair saying that he had seen the Speaker unduly defending the Treasury on certain issues.

The Speaker then moved on to the next item on the agenda ignoring what the opposition member was saying.

Also, Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted two resolutions condemning the recent act of terror in Sri Lanka and publication of a book in Pakistan having blasphemous contents. The resolution on the controversial book allegedly being taught to O’ level students was taken up out of turn suspending the relevant rules. It demanded of the government to take stern action against those responsible for publication of the book.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to present the local government bill in the Assembly on Tuesday (today) by suspending the Assembly rules of procedure. Tuesday is reserved for private business in all the legislatures.