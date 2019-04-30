Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U16 staged a late comeback on the opening day of the three-day match against Bangladesh U16 in Fatullah, Bangladesh on Monday.

Mohammad Waqas scored 39 and Umer Eman chipped in with 32 as the visitors slipped from 76 for two in the 24th over to be dismissed for 148 in 50.4 overs, said the information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, they bounced back to claim five Bangladesh wickets with the scoreboard reading 119 when play ended.

Put in bat, Pakistan U16 lost Mohammad Shehzad (four) with the scoreboard showing six. However, Sameer Saqib (10) partnered with Waqas to carry the score to 50 before returning to the hut. Waqas and Umer then added 26 runs for the third wicket to take their side to 76 before the former fell.

Waqas’ departure opened all floodgates as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for 72 runs to be bowled out for 148. Waqas’ 39 came off 58 balls and included five fours and a six, while Umer, who was the fifth batsman out, scored a sedate 76-ball 32 with three fours and a six. For Bangladesh, fast bowler Mushfiq Hasan claimed four wickets for 37 runs, while Ashiqur Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi equally shared four wickets between them.

In Bangladesh’s turn at the wicket, Pakistan got a breakthrough in the first over when Sazzad Hossain Miraz was run-out without facing a ball, but Mofizul Islam Robin (28) and Sakib Shahriar (43) carried the score to 50. At that stage, Khalid Khan pick up the wicket of Sakib and then dismissed Aich Mollah (16), while Ahmed Khan and Ali Asfand claimed a wicket each as Bangladesh U16 finished the day at 119 for five.

Rihad Khan (18) and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (two) will resume Bangladesh’s innings on Tuesday, while Pakistan U16 will try to capture the remaining five wickets as early as possible so that they can remain in contention to go one-up in the two-match series.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

PAKISTAN U16 (1ST INNINGS): 148 all out, 50.4 overs (Mohammad Waqas 39, Umer Eman 32, Ali Asfand 17 not out, Mushfiq Hasan 4-37, Ashiqur Rahman 2-22, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 2-47)

BANGLADESH U16: 119-5 (1st innings) (Sakib Shahriar 43, Mofizul Islam Robin 28, Khalid Khan 2-25)