ISLAMABAD - United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, South and Central Asia Alice Wells held delegation-level talks at Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The Pakistani side consisted of an inter-agency delegation led by Additional Secretary (Americas) Aftab Khokhar, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammed Faisal said in a tweet on his social media account.

Zalmay Khalil and Wells arrived here this morning to hold meetings as part of regular consultations on bilateral relationship and Afghan peace process.

Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived here from Kabul after holding talks with the leadership, tweeted about his meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, other political stakeholders and youth leaders. He said that the discussions included a range of topics related to Afghan peace process and making the intra-Afghan dialogue to happen as soon as possible. He expressed intention to take up the input received from Kabul during his meetings in Islamabad.