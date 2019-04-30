Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) General Manger and Women Wing head Shahid Aslam has said that girls must come forward in sports as there are abundant opportunities for female athletes in the country.

He was speaking at a seminar on the topic of ‘How to Move Forward in life and Get Opportunities in Sports’ for girls organized by PU, PCB Women Wing and Galaxy Sports Academy (GSA) here at PU New Campus Gymnasium on Monday. Also present on the occasion were US Consulate Lahore Cultural Affairs Assistant Sultan Qureshi, Tanveer Hassan, Tahira Saleem, Prof Dr Tahir Nazeer, Nadeem Zafar, Sajjad Hafeez, Hina Riaz, Zain Majid, Atif Shafiq, GSA President Muhammad Babur and CEO Rabia Qadir.

PU Director Sport Tahira Saleem highlighted the PU achievements in sports saying tTalented players can study in PU free of cost. PU Vice Chancellor and other management members are very supportive and provided all the resources which they demanded.”