ISLAMABAD-Paramedic staffers of both major government hospitals of the city on Monday staged protest demanding timescale promotions and hiring of fresh staff to cover the shortage of nurses in hospitals.

The paramedics of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) staged a token protest at the hospitals wearing black ribbons and organizing walks.

The nursing staff urged government to take notice of their charter of demand and resolve the pending issues of paramedic on early basis.

The PIMS Nursing Association presented 8 demands to government urging it to give timescale promotions to the staff with pending cases as per Estacode rules.

The PNA stressed to fulfil the acute shortage of nurses to decrease the workload as one nurse in its 12 hours duty has to cover 70 patients on the average.

As per the standards, the patients and nurses ratio in general ward should be 1:8, while in critical areas, it should be 1: 1/2 patients.

Following international standards, 1,200-bed hospital should have minimum 1,800 nurses to look after the patients and assisting the doctors, they argued.

The PNA demanded that stipend of general nursing diploma students should be increased to minimum Rs40,000 per month equivalent to KP and Punjab provinces. The mess and kit allowance should be also increased to Rs11,000 per month, they demanded.

The PNA also demanded that the health risk allowance should be raised equal to the basic pay while they must be also given accommodation quota as per nursing cadre in PIMS Colony.

The PIMS Colony has 5 flats for 707 nurses of the hospital. The PNS also demanded that 50% concession should be given to PIMS employees and their children in admission and tuition fees of Post RN BSN and Post Basic Specialization programs.

Meanwhile, General Secretary Polyclinic Hospital Nursing Association Yaqoob Bashir said that demands of paramedic staff have been dumped in government files. He said that a nurse hired in scale 16 retired in the same grade due to bureaucratic hurdles.

He also said that stipend of nursing students is Rs20,000 in provinces while in the centre, they are taking only Rs6,000.

He said that nursing staff gets infection in hospital, but there is no health allowance for them, while the workload has also immensely increased but the posts are not being filled by the government since long.