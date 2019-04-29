Share:

Rawalpindi-The alleged killer had been on the run from the law for 18 years after involvement in two murder cases in his native Kharian. He had changed his identity and donned several disguises, the latest being of a religious figure. But last week, police authorities finally arrested the alleged killer Raja Sajid Saryan Wala after a raid on a private housing society, official sources said Monday.

The arrest was made possible after a tip-off from an intelligence agency. Raja Sajid, the alleged killer, has now been moved to Central Intelligence Agency Gujrat for further investigation. Official sources said that the alleged killer had impersonated himself as a religious leader and was living under a fake name Raja Javed Khalid in a private housing society in DHA Phase V, Islamabad. He is accused of two murders in 2000 and 2001 in Sheikpur Saryaan within limits of PS Kakrali, Kharian.

According to official sources, a team of CIA Gujrat led by Inspector Babar Zaman along with officials of Police Station (PS) Sihala, on information provided by an intelligence agency, raided a house located in Emaar Housing Society and rounded up Raja Sajid alias Raja Javed Khalid. The police shifted the accused, who had also been declared as Proclaimed Offender, PO, by a court of law, to PS Sihala and locked him up behind bars, sources added. CIA Gujrat later produced the accused before a court of area magistrate and obtained his official custody and shifted him to Gujrat for further interrogation, they said.

“Yes we have netted PO Raja Sajid, a PO, for his involvement in a double murder case,” said Inspector Babar Zaman of CIA, while talking to The Nation. He said police have also filed another case against the accused with PS Kakrali on charges of deceiving identity and changing the name. He informed a court granted CIA five days physical remand of the accused.

SHO PS Sihala Muhammad Ashraf, while talking with The Nation, confirmed the arrest of the accused from his jurisdiction in a joint raid with CIA Gujrat. Another source, a close friend of PO Raja Sajid told The Nation that the accused had killed two people over enmity in his village. He said that Raja Sajid was running a charity as chairman/founder of Allah Wala Welfare Society. He claimed that the arrest was political victimization as Raja Sajid was a bitter rival of a PML-N MNA in Gujrat.