ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to root out menace of corruption from the society to ensure progress and development of the country.

Talking to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal on Monday, he said indiscriminate accountability is need of the hour in order to discourage the corrupt elements.

Chairman NAB presented Annual Report-2018 to the President. Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari who has been accused by the National Accountability Bureau in fake accounts case alleged on Monday that the anti-graft watchdog is causing harm to the country’s economy. “Both cannot go work together,” PPP leader and former President said while talking to newsmen.