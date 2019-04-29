Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed for large-scale plantation to cope with challenges of climate change.

He made the remarks during a meeting in which he was briefed about the plantation to be carried out at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Parliament House and the cabinet block.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that each member of the Parliament should plant at least one sapling.

Arif Alvi said that the process of plantation in the vicinity of Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Parliament House and the cabinet block should be completed at the earliest. The present government is also pursuing a drive to plant more trees in the federal capital.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser were also present on the occasion.