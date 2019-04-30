Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday begun probe into mismanagement during its foundation day public gathering held at Mangal Bazaar. The PTI public gathering held on Sunday to mark the foundation day of the party was marred after the party supporters got involved in a brawl and threw chairs and other items at each other.

The fighting began during the speech of the party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh when one of the groups raised slogans of “Go Haleem Go.” The rumpus at the venue forced the party leaders including Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman, members of the provincial assembly to flee from the venue without making speeches.

During the meeting, no major political leader of the party was able to speak and it was ended abruptly with fireworks after the fight. According to the party officials, chief organizer of the party Saifullah Khan Niazi has taken strict notice of the rumpus at the venue and directed the office-bearers to identify those involved in sabotaging the party’s major event in the city. According to PTI office bearers, a probe into the incident had begun and video evidence is being analysed to pin point those responsible of it. “Anyone involved in it will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them,” the party spokesman said adding that involvement of the party activists in it could lead to strict disciplinary action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has emerged as the major stake holders from the city with 14 national assembly seats. However, the party which enjoys support base in elite and middle class segments of the metropolis is yet to bring its party cadre under a discipline.

The party is believed to be distributed among groups led by one’s who claim to be ideological workers and the ones who had recently joined the party before the 2018 polls and won on national and provincial assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the provincial advisor strongly condemned the manhandling of media persons and cameramen by the activists of PTI in public gathering last night and asked PTI to train its workers saying that media is fourth pillar of state; such kind of attitude with media persons is not a positive sign.