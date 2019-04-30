Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the people of province is their basic right and the responsibility of state.

She expressed these views while speaking as chief guest during a special presentation organized by the renowned US firm here on Tuesday. The American firm offered the Health Minister for providing different healthcare facilities throughout the province. The firm will bear all out restoration of different public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmeen Rashif further stated that the PTI government is discharging its duty with honesty.

Representatives of American company said that their firm is providing assistance in various health related projects in Turkey, India and Kenya. They also appreciated the efforts of health minister for providing relief and best healthcare facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals of Punjab.