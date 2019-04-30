Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General Arif Ibrahim has assured his all-out support to all the affiliated federations with the PSB for conducting national or international events or training camps at the PSB premises.

In an interview with The Nation, Arif said: “As far as annual grants to the affiliated federations are concerned, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed a task force, who has already sent its recommendations to the PM. Unless the PM signs or passes on directives, the PSB can’t release grants to the federations.

“But we are ready to extend every possible facility and ready to host training camps for the upcoming international events. We can’t provide financial help to the federations but we will look after them in the best possible manner and if they come up with requests for international event’s participation, we will forward that request to the task force,” he added.

He said: “We are helping all the federations and associations ever since I have taken charge of the PSB DG. A number of national and international events were conducted at the PSB premises, while judo, football, taekwondo and boxing events are also going on and volleyball federation has also sent us request for holding training camp.

“The baseball federation also hosts an exhibition match and wants to conduct a training camp. We are ready to provide every facility to the federations and associations. I have started renovation/maintenance work of Allama Iqbal Hostels while promotions are also being awarded to a number of employees, which were due since long while regular and honest staffers will get maximum benefits,” he added.

The PSB DG said: “IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza has given me clear directives that sports must not suffer and athletes should be given the best accommodation, meal and every facility to help them prepare for mega international events.

“The attendance machines have been installed at all the offices to make the staffers regular and well-disciplined. The work has already started on The Nation’s story regarding irrelevant persons staying inside the PSB premises and misusing gas and electricity facilities. I have ordered finance department to keep close check on it and if employees are found guilty, they have to pay from their own pockets,” he added.

He said: “I have ordered proper maintenance of swimming pool, gym and other facilities at the PSB. No free cards will be issued and everyone has to deposit fee for utilising the PSB facilities, as it will help us maintain things and timely renovation/maintenance will be possible for us.

“I have visited Naseer Bunda Stadium, Roshan Khan Squash Complex, Jinnah Stadium and witnessed the tartan track is in shambles. I have directed facility wing to submit a detailed report, as according to my knowledge, replacement of tartan track in Jinnah Stadium was sanctioned so why it was delayed.

“The astroturf, goalposts and rooms of Naseer Bunda Stadium also need maintenance. I will submit detailed report to IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani to ensure his presence whenever he is invited for different events. As soon as the recommendations of task force are approved and we get the orders, we will immediately issue the grants to all the affiliated federations,” Arif concluded.