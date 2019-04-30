Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 104.36points (0.28percent) to close at 37,026.27 points.

In overall 64,501 trades, a total of 177,455,410 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.329 billion.

Out of 352 companies, share prices of 183 companies recorded increase while 150 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were Pak International Bulk with a volume of 14,524,500 and price per share of Rs 10.38, Pak Elektron with a volume of 11,489,500 and price per share of Rs 23.19 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 10,466,000 and price per share of Rs 12.61.

The top advancer was Philip Morris Pakistan with the increase of Rs 154 per share, closing at Rs 3348 while Pak Tobacco XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 32.40 per share, closing at Rs 2604.90.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan XD with the decrease of Rs 40.33 per share, closing at Rs 7630 and Sanofi-Aventis XD with the decrease of Rs 40 per share closing at Rs 794.