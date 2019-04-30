Share:

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar visited Faisalabad on Tuesday to review administrative affairs and implementation of government policies and issued special directions regarding price control, Ramzan bazaars, wheat procurement and Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign.

Speaking at a meeting in Commissioner’s Office Faisalabad, Yousaf Naseem said that the visit aimed to review implementation of government policies.

He mentioned that provision of clean drinking water to people is top priority of the government, directing the authorities to devise a comprehensive plan for this purpose.

About wheat procurement campaign, the Chief Secretary said that there must be transparency in the whole process, adding that maximum facilities should be given to farmers.

He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure best arrangements for Ramzan bazaars, besides keeping a strict check on prices of daily-use items in open market. “Price control magistrates be made active. Ramzan bazaars should be beneficial for people in real sense,” he directed.

Yousaf Naseem also reviewed performance of relevant departments regarding drive against polio and dengue. Issuing instructions about Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, he said that effective measures should be taken for protection of saplings after plantation.

He stressed that special attention should be paid on cleanliness in cities and improvement should be clearly visible to citizens. He remarked that waste treatment project of WASA Faisalabad is very important in environment protection and this model would be replicated in other big cities of the province.

He directed that scope of mechanical system of sanitation and welfare projects like shelter homes be expanded. He also visited an under-construction shelter home at General Bus Stand, underpass at Kashmir Bridge and General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.

Later, the Chief Secretary also reviewed progress of establishment of industries and foreign and local investment in M3 Industrial Estate set up under FIEDMC near Sahianwala.

He was briefed that the industrial estate has investment opportunities of Rs 450 billion and it would create about 350000 jobs. He said that Punjab government is extending all possible facilities to investors.

Talking to journalists, Yousaf Naseem said that the Punjab government is following an agenda of integrated development throughout the province. He mentioned that a plan is being implemented to introduce urban transport system in big cities of Punjab. He concluded that sanitation system is also being modernized.