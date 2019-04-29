Share:

Nicole Scherzinger is on a ‘mission’ to make new music this year

Nicole Scherzinger is on a ‘’mission’’ to make more music this year. The pop beauty - who is best known for being the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls - is desperate to release some fresh songs in 2019 and show the world what a serious artist she is.

Speaking to online publication #Legend Magazine, she said: ‘’I wish they were more educated on my talents. The best way that I love to communicate is through song so I’m making it a mission to get more music to create more this year and share with my fans.’’

The former ‘X Former’ judge hasn’t released a single under her own moniker since 2014’s ‘Bang’ but in 2018 she did feature on The Black Eyed Peas single ‘Wings’. In the interview, Nicole also described that her perfect day would involve her ‘’meditating’’ and participating in ‘’high-intensity workout’’ sessions.

Marina has nno ego now

LONDON (CM): Marina - previously known as Marina and the Diamonds - says she has ‘’lost’’ her ego now she is back with her new album ‘Love + Fear’. Pop star Marina says she has ‘’lost’’ her ego now.

The 33-year-old singer has just released her new album ‘Love + Fear’, which is her first studio effort since 2015’s ‘Froot’ and the first record released under her new singular Marina moniker as her previous three records were credited to Marina and the Diamonds.

As well as dropping her old stage name, Marina - whose real name is Marina Diamandis - has dropped her ego about her music, even though her attitude shift worried her at first.

In an interview with Gay Times magazine, she said: ‘’A lot of my motives were coming from a place of ego as opposed to creativity or love, but then I lost that feeling and it worried me because I thought all artists have big egos, or at least really good ones do. I thought, if I don’t have that feeling anymore, maybe it means I’m not a good artist and I should just stop.’’

‘Love + Fear’ - which features the song ‘Baby’, her collaboration with her boyfriend Jack Patterson’s band Clean Bandit - is split into two eight-song collections.