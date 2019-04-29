- 12:37 PM | April 30, 2019 12 killed in Islamabad toll-plaza accident
- 12:03 PM | April 30, 2019 AC to announce verdict on Babar Awan's acquittal plea
- 11:45 AM | April 30, 2019 PM Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today
- 11:11 AM | April 30, 2019 Iran Parliament Speaker: Tehran will ‘get even’ with US without EU’s demands
- 10:46 AM | April 30, 2019 Sri Lanka lifts Social Media ban set after Easter bombings
- 10:02 AM | April 30, 2019 Trump asks Senate to approve North Macedonia joining NATO
- 8:25 AM | April 30, 2019 Samsung makes $16 000 vertical TV for Instagram posts
- 12:43 AM | April 30, 2019 UK MPs prefer trains, buses
- 11:44 PM | April 29, 2019 Wife, son of ex-minister die, three injured as car overturns
- 11:34 PM | April 29, 2019 Media’s role imperative for promotion of democracy: Dr Firdous
- 10:54 PM | April 29, 2019 Pakistan hints at raise in tax collection target by Rs600bn under IMF programme
- 10:19 PM | April 29, 2019 Govt taking all possible steps to promote higher education in KP: Mahmood Khan
- 9:47 PM | April 29, 2019 Premier League: Manchester City grind out win to remain top
- 9:19 PM | April 29, 2019 No information on Pervez Musharraf's return: Interior Minister
- 8:53 PM | April 29, 2019 Alex Hales withdrawn from England's World Cup squad following drugs ban
- 7:41 PM | April 29, 2019 FTA to bring dramatic increase in Pak-China trade: Cheng
- 6:22 PM | April 29, 2019 Indiscriminate accountability is need of the hour: President Alvi
- 5:45 PM | April 29, 2019 PNCA holds condolence reference for late Ustad Shaukat Manzoor
- 5:34 PM | April 29, 2019 Al-Maktoom clinches Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament
- 4:46 PM | April 29, 2019 HEC announces 1000 scholarships for Sri Lankan students
RAMAZA PREPARATIONS! SHOP KEEPER
RAMAZA PREPARATIONS!
SHOP KEEPER
