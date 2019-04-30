Share:

RAWALPINDI : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 435 notices during April to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas. According to RCB spokesman, RCB, Trade License Branch was taking action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders. The RCB team conducted raids and served warning notices to over 435 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and Hafizabad. The branch also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 360 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements and generated revenue amounting to Rs 450,000. Meanwhile, RCB teams carried out an anti-encroachment operation on Monday .