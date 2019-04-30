Share:

LAHORE - Pir Syed Munawwar Hussain Shah Jamaati, chairman of the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Foundation and Anjuman-e-Khudam Al-Soofia Ameer-e-Millat Trust, has said the bill tabled in the Sindh Assembly in the name of protection of minorities is un-Islamic and unconstitutional.

He said that no country in the world has banned change of faith. He said, “Protecting the very concept of finality of prophethood is our duty and foundation of the state of Pakistan. Those who came into power on the basis of the promise that they will make Pakistan a Madina-like state, should take practical steps.”

After a meeting with Nawa-i-Waqt Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami yesterday, Jamaati said that those who raised the slogan of making Pakistan a Madina-like state should prevent anti-Islam steps being taken in the country.

He said, “History is witness to the fact that anyone who hatched a conspiracy against finality of prophethood had to face humiliation. Imran Khan should prove himself a true soldier of the last prophet and Islam.”

Referring to the bill presented in the Sindh Assembly involving minorities, he said this law was in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan as well as Islam. He said that a struggle would be launched against this move. He warned the rulers against making fun of Islam to appease their foreign masters.

“Unless and until I render sacrifice of my life to uphold dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), God knows, my faith cannot be complete,” he concluded.