Share:

ISLAMABAD : State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) thrashed Navy by an innings and 172 runs in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II semifinal here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Monday.

Navy were bundled out for 213 in 49.3 overs in their second innings. At Pindi Stadium, Sabir’s Poultry made 37-0 against HEC in their second innings. If match ends in a draw, HEC will get three points on the basis of first innings’ lead.