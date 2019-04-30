Share:

MIRANSHAH - A security personnel was martyred when a check post came under attack here on Monday.

According to details, terrorists attacked a security check post in Datta Khel area of district North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

One security personnel was martyred in the attack and extremists fled the scene.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation but the assailants managed to escape.

On Saturday, three Levies personnel were martyred and one injured after terrorists targeted a check post in North Waziristan tribal district. According to sources, the attack took place in the Raghzai area of Malik Shahi, located in the Sheva district.