On 21 April, the government of Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew and decided to temporarily shut down all social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber, "in order to prevent incorrect and wrong information being spread" in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings.

The government of Sri Lanka has lifted a ban on social media that was imposed immediately after multiple bombings hit several churches and high-end hotels in the South Asian country on Easter Sunday, Reuters reported.